No printed paper Wednesday

Posted on February 1, 2019
There’s still confusion among some Kenton Times readers about Wednesday’s issue. The Times had an online-only paper that day because the extreme cold temperatures would have made it impractical to deliver the paper.

All the local content that was in Wednesday’s online edition was repeated in Thursday’s print edition to accommodate those without online access.

The Times is offering free access to the paper now through Saturday at www.kentontimes.com. Go to the menu bar at the top of the page and click on the “download” tab to select the edition you want to read.

The Times hopes readers like the online access to the paper and they can register to receive a free week of online access. In addition, the Times is offering a $6 a month special for readers to continue receiving the online edition. They can subscribe for 3, 6 or 12 months.

