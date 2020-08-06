Obit: Brooks Allen Hayes Handell, 3 months

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Brooks Allen Hayes Handell will be private. Burial will be held at a later date.

He died at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

