Obit: Bud L. Wilkinson, 69

Wilkinson

Bud Lee, 69

Columbus

Bud Lee Wilkinson, 69, passed away on Monday, July 27 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

No services are planned at this time.

To honor Bud, consider supporting youth soccer, local musicians, and organizations that promote kindness.

