Obit: Bud L. Wilkinson, 69 Posted on August 5, 2020

Wilkinson

Bud Lee, 69

Columbus

Bud Lee Wilkinson, 69, passed away on Monday, July 27 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

No services are planned at this time.

To honor Bud, consider supporting youth soccer, local musicians, and organizations that promote kindness.