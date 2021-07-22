Obit Kenneth McNutt Posted on July 22, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Kenneth McNutt Kenneth McNutt, Navy Veteran, age 83, of Powell, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. A celebration of life event will occur on August 12, 2021, at New Hope Church located at 4739 W. Powell Rd. Powell, OH 43065 beginning at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of Central Ohio in Ken’s name: hospiceofcentralohio.org. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!