Obit Mark N. Gossard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mark N. Gossard

Mark N. Gossard, 61 of Forest, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on August 31, 1960 in Kenton to the late Ralph N. and Ruth M. (Harper) Gossard.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Tuesday until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mark to the American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!