Obit Mark N. Gossard

Mark N. Gossard

Mark N. Gossard, 61 of Forest, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Rita's Hospital, Lima due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on August 31, 1960 in Kenton to the late Ralph N. and Ruth M. (Harper) Gossard.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Tuesday until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mark to the American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com