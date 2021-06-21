ODOT Shares Plans

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LIMA – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hardin County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 37 between the village of Forest and the Hancock County line may have temporary traffic impacts for finish work following a resurfacing project.

State Route 53 between the village of Forest and the city of Kenton may have temporary traffic impacts for finish work following a resurfacing project.

State Route 195 between the village of McGuffey and State Route 309 will be restricted to one lane for storm sewer replacement.

State Route 235 between the village of Roundhead and the village of Alger will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs.