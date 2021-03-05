Ohio House OKs transportation budget

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jon Cross announced Thursday that the Ohio House has approved a two-year transportation state budget that invests in Ohio’s infrastructure and public transit.

Cross, a Republican from Kenton, championed an amendment that reduces the annual $25 registration fee for commercial trailers and semi-trailers to a permanent one-time $50 fee for owners and renters of a trailer who are registering for the first time in Ohio. The amendment was originally introduced as House Bill 97.

Ohio currently loses millions of dollars a year of tax revenue due to Ohio-based logistic companies register their trailers out-of-state to save money, he said.

House Bill 74 provides $6.5 billion to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) over the next two fiscal years for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, as well as other transportation priorities.

“These investments will provide critical infrastructure improvements that will keep Ohio safer and stronger as we continue our economic recovery,” added Cross.