Ohio House Speaker to visit with Ohio Northern University students

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ADA – Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Robert R. “Bob” Cupp will be visiting with Ohio Northern University political science students as part of their Polar Bears in Public Affairs speaker series.

SPEAKER BOB CUPP

The campus event is scheduled for Monday, March 21 at 4 p.m. at the Dicke College of Business building, Room 230. Media representatives are welcome to attend.

The Polar Bears in Public Affairs series is designed to connect students with alumni who are active in public affairs. Members of the Pi Sigma Alpha political honors society and ONU Institute for Civics and Public Policy (ICAPP) are hosting the event. Cupp’s talk will focus on his career path and he will be answering students’ questions.

Cupp is an ONU “Double Bear,” graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1973 and a Juris Doctorate in 1976. He has served as an elected official in all three branches of government at the local and state levels, including as an Allen County commissioner, a four-term senator, a court of appeals judge and Ohio Supreme Court justice. He also served as a city prosecutor and as chief legal counsel to former Ohio Auditor of State, Dave Yost.

Cupp has also served his alma mater as a visiting professor of applied political science, where he was integral in creating a Leadership Studies option for the University. He received the University Distinguished Alumni Award from Ohio Northern and an honorary degree from the ONU Pettit College of Law in recognition of his extraordinary service.