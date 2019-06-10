Ohio Northern University lays off 16 in cost-cutting move

ADA, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio university is laying off 16 staff members and won’t fill nearly three dozen vacancies in a cost-cutting move.

Ohio Northern University is also discontinuing 10 academic programs, including German, French and a master’s degree in law, to save $4 million to $8 million. The school has just over 3,000 students with 70 course offerings.

University President Dan DiBiasio says the university in Ada wants to do a better job strengthening its financial position and preparing for the future. It also plans expansion in some areas.

The Lima News reports the university’s board of trustees approved the plan last month. Layoffs include four faculty members and 12 staff members.