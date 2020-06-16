OhioHealth to allow one visitor per patient at all hospitals

OhioHealth to allow one visitor per patient at all hospitals

OhioHealth has announced that effective Tuesday, June 16, it will allow one visitor per patient at all hospitals, emergency departments, surgery and invasive procedure areas and OhioHealth Physician Group offices. Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily.

Outpatient centers including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers will continue to not allow visitors with limited exceptions.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in an OhioHealth facility, except while eating, and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 – No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Patients receiving end-of-life care – Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

Patients receiving pediatric and adolescent care – Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit

Visitors with disabilities who need assistance – Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

This is the first easing of visitor restrictions at OhioHealth since the health system restricted all visitors on March 16.

Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.