One arrest made, others questioned in Kenton thefts

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and several other individuals are being questioned in connection to recent thefts from vehicles in Kenton.

Chief of Police Dennis Musser told the Times that two other juveniles and some young adults are being investigated for their possible roles in the thefts.

Musser said at Monday night’s Kenton City Council meeting that the thefts were from unlocked vehicles. Firearms were among the items taken, he said.

In addition, truck batteries were stolen, the chief said.

He encourages all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked to deter the thefts and to not leave weapons or other valuables in vehicles.