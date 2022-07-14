Open house for Robinson postponed

An open house planned Friday to mark the 50-year career of former Times employee Dan Robinson has been postponed because he’s still working.

Robinson officially retired from the Times last month after 50 years working on the press as well as in the newsroom. But he is temporarily back at work for the newspaper covering the Charles Castle trial this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. The trial is expected to continue into Friday.

The Times will announce a new date for the retirement open house for Robinson in the upcoming weeks.