There hasn’t been much snow and it hasn’t been cold enough to build snowmen, but several are on display at the Lake of Lights holiday lighting event at Kenton’s Saulisberry Park (France Lake), located about two miles west of the city off Ohio 67. The display will continue to Sunday, Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $5 per carload.

Times photo/Richard Katterjohn