People at Ada grand opening potentially exposed to COVID-19

The Kenton-Hardin Health Department is looking for people who attended a grand opening of Tavern 101 in Ada on Monday.

“Several people were potentially exposed to the COVID virus during a grand opening event in Ada on Monday, July 20,” said Kevin Risner of the health department in a news release. “The management of the business has voluntarily closed their business to accommodate quarantine of staff and to conduct appropriate cleaning of the facility. Kenton-Hardin Health Department commends the decisions of the business operator in the wake of the unfortunate potential COVID virus exposure. It is anticipated that the business will re-open safely at the end of 14 days.”

The health department is asking for assistance from individuals who were present within the business during the event, the release continued.

The grand opening event attracted a significant number of people to visit the renovated business. The health department is tasked with attempting to contact each person to make them aware of the possible exposure to the virus.

For those who attended the event, the health department is asking that you voluntarily quarantine in your home for 14 days, monitor your temperature and watch for other symptoms that could indicate the onset of COVID infection.

Anyone with questions can call 419-673-6230.