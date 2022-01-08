police reports (01-08-22)

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton police

A domestic dispute victim was reported at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Hunter Chamberlain, Upper Sandusky, was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to obey a traffic control device.

A report of threats was received from the 800 block of Morningside Drive.

A disabled vehicle was reported at the intersection of Franklin and Main streets.

A non-injury crash was reported on South Main Street at Bales Road. Cited was Ryan Miller, Russells Point, for failure to maintain the right of way when turning left.

Officers responded to a report of a bat flying in a house in the 700 block of South Detroit Street.

Hardin sheriff

A vehicle was reported as being operated recklessly in the 5,000 block of Ohio 235, Ada.

A repossession was reported in the 1,000 block of Front St., Alger.

An animal complaint was received in the 2,000 block of County Road 20, Ada.

Domestic disputes were reported in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue, Ada; the 400 block of Simon Street, Ada and the 5,000 block of Ohio 235, Ada.

Threats were reported in the 2,000 block of Main Street, Ada,