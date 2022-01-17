police reports (01-17-22)

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton police

Friday

A theft was reported at 1037 S. Main St., Apt. 50.

Jennifer Susan Wood, 211 E. Columbus St., was cited for endangering children.

Threats were reported at 320 N. Cherry St.

Hardin sheriff

Friday

Threats were reported at 1025 Main St., Kenton.

Thefts were reported at 2398 Anthony St., Dola and at 1037 Main St., Kenton.

A suspicious person was reported at 16112 Ohio 309, Kenton.

A possible scam was reported at 14125 Co. Rd. 155, Kenton.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 13278 CR 190, Kenton.

A sexual offense was reported at 320 Cherry St., Kenton.

Saturday

A theft was reported at 1025 Main St., Kenton.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 216 Main St., Ada.

Threats were reported at 616 Gilbert St., Ada.

A suspicous person was reported at 1255 North St., Kenton.

Sunday

A hit/skip accident was reorted at 208 Gilbert St., Ada.

A fight was reported at 504 North St., Kenton.

Vandalism was reported at 440 Columbus St., Kenton.

An injury accident was reported at 1241 Columbus St., Kenton.

Threats were reported at 115 Buckeye Ave., Ada.

A hit/skip accident was reported at 17717 Ohio 31, Mount Victory.

Monday

A suspicious person was reported at 501 Zimmerman St., Forest.