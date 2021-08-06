Police reports

Kenton police

A suspicious male was reported at Porter House West.

An unruly patient was reported at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Trey Lightner, 710 W. Grove St., arrested on outstanding warrant from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

An unwanted person was reported at 46 Grape St. William Adams, same address, was arrested on a warrant from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Motter, 505 E. North St. was cited for a turn signal violation and was arrested on a probation detainer.

Chad Van Voorshis, 426 W. Carrol St., was mailed a 10-day notice to address junk and trash on his property.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported at Eagle Point Apartments, Apt. E12.

Vandalism was reported at 729 Steiner Ave.

A non-injury accident was reported at the Sherwin-Williams parking lot.

Roberta Hernandez, Upper Sandusky was cited for obstructing official business.

An unwanted person was reported at 502 Center St.

Possible gunshots were reported at 431 W. Walnut St.