police reports

Hardin sheriff

Monday

Vandalism was reported at 103 Lark Lane, Kenton.

An unwanted person was reported at 502 Letson St., Kenton.

Suspicious persons were reported at 961 Columbus St. and at 315 Oriental St., both in Kenton.

A fire was reported at 125 Bales Road, Kenton.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 622 Henry St., Kenton.

Threats were reported at 210 Wagner St., Alger.

A non-injury accident was reported at 16213 Ohio 67, Kenton.

Thefts were reported at 230 Detroit St., Kenton; 319 Montford Ave., Ada and 428 Main St., Ada.

A domestic dispute was reported at 122 Highland Ave., Ada.

A stolen vehicle was reported at 405 Carrol. St., Kenton.

Tuesday

A robbery was reported at 210 Wagner St., Alger.

Thefts were reported at 308 Lincoln Ave., Ada.

Fights were reported at 117 Wheeler St., Mount Victory and at 275 Pine St., Dunkirk.

Suspicious vehicles were reported at 9901 TR 190, Kenton; 420 1/2 N. High St., Kenton and at 121 Main St., Ridgeway.

A man with a gun was reported at 8857 CR 130, Kenton.

An unwanted person was reported at 4292 CR 190, Belle Center and also at 368 Main St., Kenton.

A domestic dispute was reported at 511 East St., Kenton.

An assault was reported at 303 Detroit St., Kenton.