police reports

Kenton police

Monday

Rodney Hurt, 655 East St. Apt. 21, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious activity was reported in the area of Steiner Avenue and W. Railroad Street.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 710 S. Main St.

An assault was reported at 123 S. Wayne St.

A fight was reported on Silver Street.

Tuesday

An assault was reported at 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. 38D.

A hit-skip accident was reported on Ohio Street.

William Inman, 334 Clinton St., Kenton was charged with allowing dogs to run at large.

Unwanted persons were reported at 710 W. Grove St. and also at 638 S. Main St.

Logan Brown, Merryville, Louisiana, was cited for reckless operation and failure to stop after an accident on a public road.

Hardin sheriff

Monday

Suspicious persons were reported at 15987 TR 195, Kenton and at 422 Gilbert St., Ada.

Suspicious vehicles were reported at 50 Broadway St., Kenton and at 1241 Columbus St., Kenton.

A domestic dispute was reported at 130 Leighton St., Kenton.

An assault was reported at 123 Wayne St., Kenton.

A non-injury accident was reported at 370 Franklin St., Kenton.

Threats were reported at 400 Main St., Dunkirk and also at 890 Market St., Kenton.

A theft was reported at 17408 Ohio 81, Forest.

Tuesday

A suspicious person was reported at 401 N. Park Drive, Ada.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 300 Oriental St., Kenton.

A domestic dispute was reported at 124 Lima St., Forest.

Overdoses were reported at 409 Patterson St., Dunkirk; 508 North St., Kenton and at 204 Letson Ave., Kenton.

Assaults were reported at 398 Forest Road, Kenton and 108 Roadway St., McGuffey.

Non-injury accidents were reported at 624 Ohio St., Kenton and at 14391 Ohio 292, Kenton.

A theft was reported at 409 Patterson St., Dunkirk.

An unwanted person was reported at 710 Grove St., Kenton.

A hazmat incident was reported at 602 Main St., Ada.