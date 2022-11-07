police reports

Kenton police

Friday

Vicky Spencer, 624 S. Leighton St., was cited for fictitious plates.

Michael Vaughns, North Baltimore, was arrested on a KPD warrant.

Two trailers with no identification were towed at 710 Grove St.

Criminal damaging was reported at 824 King St.

A private property crash was reported at McDonald’s.

An overdose was reported at 333 N. Detroit St. Apt. 11.

Threats and harassment were reported at 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. A6.

A theft was reported at Walmart.

Saturday

A domestic disturbance was reported at 723 W. Lima St., Lot 40,

A domestic disturbance was reported at 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. E52. Christopher Gammon, 627 Fontaine St., was arrested for domestic violence.

Property damage was reported at 351 Vine St.

A protection order violation was reported at 1211 W. Lima St.

Sunday

Three subpoenas and one summons were served.

Suspicious persons were reported at 950 King St., and 10 N. Main St.

A theft in progress was reported at Family Dollar.

A domestic incident was reported at Forest Court, Apt 21B.

An overdose was reported at 810 King St. Officers arrived in response to an unresponsive male.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 212 Summit St.

Hardin sheriff

Friday

An unwanted person was reported at 460 TR 13, Harrod.

A juvenile complaint was reported at 210 Madriver St., Forest.

A juvenile complaint was reported in McGuffey at 100 Main St.

Saturday

A domestic dispute was reported in at 805 Columbus St., Kenton.

Juvenile complaints was reported in Kenton at 608 Main and 413 Columbus Streets.

Lines down across the road were reported in Kenton, Ada, Forest and Dunkirk.

A civil dispute was reported at 18459 CR 110, Kenton.

An injury accident was reported at 20004 U.S. 68, Kenton.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 401 Park Drive, Ada.

Sunday

A domestic dispute was reported at 203 Turner Ave., Ada.

A domestic dispute was reported in McGuffey at 512 East St.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 981 Columbus St., Kenton.

Lines down across the road were reported in Kenton, Dunkirk, Alger.

A civil dispute was reported at 420 Johnson St., Ada.

A property damage hit and skip was reported at 205 Main St., Ada.

An overdose was reported at 405 East St., McGuffey.

Reckless operation of a vehicle was reported at 301 Martin St., Forest.

A civil dispute was reported at 308 Park Ave., Kenton.

A property damage accident was reported at 2520 CR 60, Ada.