Preparations ramping up for county fair

The Hardin County Fair Board is excited to reopen the fair’s gates to the public in 2021. The fair office will be open for fair hours beginning Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. and close daily at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the fair may be purchased online at hardincountyfair.org, or by visiting the fair office during normal business hours. Because of the convenience of online sales, tickets will not be on sale in the community.

Junior fair exhibitors have until July 31 at 5 p.m. to complete their junior fair entries at hardin.fairwire.com.

Open class entries are open Aug. 1-27 and can be made online at hardin.fairwire.com or in person at the fair office.

More information on the upcoming fair can be found at hardincountyfair.org