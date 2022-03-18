Preparing for  showcase

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hardin Northern students in Ms. Cross’ Global Foods class, including Tosha Shepherd (left) and Lara Price, have selected, prepared and evaluated recipes that they would like to present to visitors on Monday, March 21 for HN’s PBL Showcase. Students will prepare a Pina Colada Dessert found in a Hawaiian Luau from 6 to 6:30 p.m., Fruity Mexican Fiesta Punch and Soft Chicken Tacos will be prepared from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and the last group will be making Sesame Chicken Wonton Cups from Asia from 7 to 7:30 p.m.