Preparing for shows Posted on August 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Members of Kenton’s Top Twenty prepare for this year’s show choir competition by watching themselves practice dance moves in front of a wall of mirrors on Friday at Kenton Middle School. There is no theme for this year’s show, said Director Todd Daquino. The show consists of various songs selected for their diversity. The Top Twenty is slated to perform at the Ada Music Feast in November, but the pandemic makes that event questionable at this point, Daquino said. There are six competitions planned for the spring, he noted. Choreographers for the Top Twenty include Zach Triscari, JJ Jones and Tara Tober.Times photo/Dan Robinson Spread the Love - Share this Post!