The Kenton Little League will be presenting a day of “tributes” during its first ever Outdoor Concert fundraiser from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at Home Run Memorial Park. On the bill for the eight-hour show will be five bands - all hailing from the North Central Ohio and Columbus areas - headlined by New Frontiers, a quintet that is billed as the “definitive” Journey tribute band.