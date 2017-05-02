Quiz bowl success

The Benjamin Logan High School quiz bowl team placed 12th in the nation in the NAQT Small School National Championship in Chicago this past weekend.

This marks the team’s third consecutive trip to the national event.

The team had an outstanding season within Central Buckeye Conference contests where it finished as league champions.

Team members are (from left, front) Bryson Tipton, Bradon Studebaker, Holden Baker;

(back) Kayla Stafford, Mei Carmer and Ray McCormick.

The team is coached by Alex Melton.