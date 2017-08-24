Red Cross blood drives set in Kenton and Ada

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood in September during National Preparedness Month to help ensure a readily available supply for emergencies.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Hardin County are as follows:

Kenton – Monday, Sept. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Kenton Moose Lodge, 801 W. Lima St.

Ada – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ohio Northern University’s McIntosh Center, 525 S. Main St.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.