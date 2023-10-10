Ridgemont takes down NB in 5 sets

By SEAN BLEVINS

In control

Ridgemont sophomore right-side hitter Olivia Newland (9) bumps it over the net with two hands during Monday’s 5-set home win over Northwest Central Conference newcomer North Baltimore.

Times photo/Sean Blevins

Times sports editor

MOUNT VICTORY — North Baltimore just needed one more point to take Monday’s volleyball match at Ridgemont, but the Lady Gophers used every last ounce of energy to rally for a much-needed 5-set Northwest Central Conference win on senior night.

Ridgemont (3-15, 2-6 NWCC) celebrated its three seniors before the match: Jayda Dondrea, Cloei Marling and Reis Mendenhall. The Lady Gophers played from behind for much of it, but it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.

It was all smiles from the Ridgemont squad after a sweet 8-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 18-16 victory in a match that ended close to 9:30 p.m. on a school night.

“That one was exciting,” Ridgemont coach Darcy Ruppright said. “The girls played really hard. They jelled together really well. They wanted to win for the seniors. You could tell Jayda [Dondrea] was determined, it was by far her best hitting and serving game.”

Going up

Ridgemont right-side hitter Reis Mendenhall (5) reaches up with her right hand to return the ball over the net during Monday’s 5-set home win over Northwest Central Conference newcomer North Baltimore.

Times photo/Sean Blevins

Ruppright said it was the first time in six games that she had a full squad with the Lady Gophers suffering multiple injuries over the course of the long season.

“You could tell that we were glad to have everyone back and it showed,” Ruppright said.

North Baltimore (5-15, 3-6 NWCC) entered on a 2-game winning streak after wins over Lima Temple Christian and Waynesfield-Goshen.

The Lady Tigers got off to as good a start as they could have hoped for with multiple aces by Josselyn Paynter to take a 6-1 lead in the first set. Karalyn Keegan had a pair of aces in the set as North Baltimore dominated in all facets en route to a 25-8 win.

Ridgemont played with a lot more energy from there on out. Braylyn Caldwell tied the second set at 4-4 with a well-placed kill to an open spot on the floor. A kill by Lauren Wingfield gave the Lady Gophers a 5-4 lead, and they never relinquished it. Back-to-back aces by Cylee Streets put Ridgemont up 10-5. Dondrea got three points and Olivia Newland added two as Ridgemont pulled out a 25-19 win to tie the match at 1-1.

“This was Cylee’s first game back, so we weren’t sure what we would get from her after having a concussion. She played in the setter’s role and started jelling. So proud of her for stepping in and contributing with her jump serves,” Ruppright said.

The third set was all North Baltimore as the Lady Tigers clawed out to a 13-3 lead behind some strong serving. A kill by Streets stopped the bleeding and made it 13-4. Wingfield got the next point and Streets served two aces to cut it to 13-7. Ridgemont was unable to make up much more ground as North Baltimore went up 2-1 with a 25-15 third set victory.

A couple hitting errors by North Baltimore helped Ridgemont get out to a 7-3 fourth set lead. North Baltimore got within one, 8-7, then got a serving error, which helped Ridgemont maintain its momentum. A point by Laney Elsasser gave Ridgemont an 11-8 edge. Amiah Jones served an ace for Ridgemont to bump their lead to 14-9.

Leaping for the hit

Ridgemont sophomore outside hitter Kate Stahler leaps for the hit during Monday’s 5-set home win over North Baltimore.

Times photo/Sean Blevins

“Amiah didn’t play Saturday at full capacity. She was back tonight and controlled the back row. Her serves were aggressive, really everybody’s were [Laney, Lauren, Cylee],” Ruppright said.

North Baltimore fought back with back-to-back aces by Morghan Nagel to curtail the Ridgemont lead to 14-12. Elsasser served an ace to increase the Ridgemont advantage to 16-12. Streets served aces for the 21st, 23rd, 24th and 25th points as the Lady Gophers forced a fifth set with a 25-17 win.

The final set was not short on suspense. North Baltimore hopped out to a 4-2 lead, but serving errors proved to be their downfall in this one.

Wingfield scored three straight points to help Ridgemont grab a 6-5 lead and they went up 9-6 after a diving dig by Streets. A good hit by Kate Stahler made it 10-6 and Dondrea tacked on another point to balloon it to 11-6.

North Baltimore refused to give up, though, and battled back. They eventually took a 16-15 lead, which meant they only needed one more point to win the match as the final set goes to 15 and you have to win by two. They failed to close it out as Ridgemont got the final three points, two of which came from Wingfield.

“Seeing Lauren’s excitement was so much fun. When she nails that ball, the whole world is going to know it. She’s so fun to watch,” Ruppright said.

Ridgemont is at Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for its regular season finale.

The Lady Gophers are the 11th seed in the Riverdale District and will square off with second-seeded Carey or 12th-seeded Arcadia on Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. at a site to be determined.