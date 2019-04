An Ada woman was placed on community control for five years after she admitted to stealing a credit card from the wallet of a car and going on a shopping spree for cigarettes and candy. According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey's office, Angelica Lynette McClain, 714 S. Main St., Ada, found a wallet in the car of a parked car on S. Johnson Street, Ada. McClain removed the wallet from the vehicle and proceeded to the 302 Carryout, where she purchased $65.56 in candy and cigarettes.