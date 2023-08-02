Robert Eastman Ramsdell

Robert “Bob” Eastman Ramsdell, 82, formerly of Kenton, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Lakeview, Ohio on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 2:45 pm.

Per Bob’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 12, 2023, at Ohio AMVETS Post 1994 in Kenton, Ohio from 2-4pm. There will be no visitation or funeral at Bob’s request. Burial Information will be announced later. The burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton, Ohio.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

