S.O.U.P. announces menu for Aug. 22-26

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals Aug. 22-26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton. Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 22 – sloppy joe, potato bites, cole slaw and pudding

Tuesday, Aug. 23 – baked pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and applesauce

Wednesday, Aug. 24 – breakfast for lunch: scrambled eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits, muffins and mixed fruit

Thursday. Aug. 25 – goulash, green beans and fruit Jell-O

Friday, Aug. 26 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

Bread an butter, dessert and beverage will be served with every meal.

The S.O.U.P. kitchen meals are all home cooked and prepared each day by the kitchen staff.

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to: Pam Miller, 605 W. North St., Kenton, OH 43326.

The Ladies of the Catholic Church also will have their clothing and accessories for distribution this week at their same location in the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton.