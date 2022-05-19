S.O.U.P. kitchen menu planned for May 23-27

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals May 23-27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

The menu is as follows:

Monday – beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn and glorified rice.

Tuesday – salmon patties, spiced potato wedges, creamy peas and mixed fruit.

Wednesday – scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans and applesauce.

Thursday – baked spaghetti and toss salad.

Friday – smorgasbord or chef’s choice.

Bread and butter, dessert and beverage will be served with every meal, and the menu is subject to change.

The S.O.U.P. kitchen is open to everyone, from businesses and employees around the square, to senior citizens and the Hardin County Council on Aging.

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to: Pam Miller, 605 W. North Street, Kenton.

The ladies of Immaculate Catholic Church also will have their clothing and accessories for distribution the same week at the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton.