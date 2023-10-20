S.O.U.P. Kitchen menu ready for Oct. 23-27

The Hardin County S.O.U.P. Kitchen will be serving meals the week of Oct. 23-27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton.

The menu, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 23 – chicken pot pie, bread and butter, pudding and dessert.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – beef gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, bread and butter and dessert.

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – baked ham, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit Jell-O, bread and butter and dessert.

Thursday, Oct. 26 – pork sandwich, tater tots, baked beans, and dessert.

Friday, Oct. 27 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

Much appreciation for donations from Jim Martin, Becky Rish, Sue Harrison, Evelyn Van Buskirk, Anna Kissling, Duane Gravel, Stewart Coates, Sharon Sturgeon, Not By Choice, Kathy Cook and Hillcrest Lanes.

Our volunteers for September were from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church who assisted with the serving of 906 meals for the month.

The Women of St. Anthony’s continue to have their facility open during S.O.U.P. Kitchen week. Clothing and hygiene necessities are always available.