S.O.U.P. kitchen plans menu for April 22-26

The Hardin County S.O.U.P. Kitchen will be serving meals the week of April 22-26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton.

The menu, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, April 22 – hot dogs, baked beans, tater tots, pudding and dessert

Tuesday, April 23 – veal parmesan, rice pilaf, green beans, applesauce, bread/butter and dessert

Wednesday, April 24 – meat loaf, potatoes and carrots, mixed fruit, bread/butter and dessert

Thursday, April 25 – fish sticks, mac and cheese, corn, fruit Jell-O, bread/butter and dessert

Friday, April 26 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

A total of 957 meals were served in March including Easter Sunday.

Our appreciation this month goes to Hardin County Council of Aging, Elks Lodge 157 , Love INC, First Christian Church, Kathy Cook , Lisa Striker, B.J. Hall, Sandy Smith, Bruce Bowerman-Jett, Sheila Fink, Eloise Garmon and anonymous.

The Ladies of St. Anthony’s continue to have a variety of clothing, shoes and hygiene items.