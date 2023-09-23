S.O.U.P. Kitchen releases menu for Sept. 25-29

The Hardin County S.O.U.P. Kitchen will be serving meals the week of Sept. 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton.

The menu, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 25 – marietta, salad, applesauce, bread/butter and dessert

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – ham, green beans and potatoes, bread/butter and dessert

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – meatloaf, potatoes and carrots, fruit Jell-O, bread/butter and dessert

Thursday, Sept. 28 – breakfast for lunch; sausage gravy, biscuits, pancakes, hash browns and mixed fruit

Friday, Sept. 29 – smorgasbord, chef’s choice.

Thank you to: Mackenzie Clark, Dee Rish, Duane Gruel, Stewart Coats, Dan Preston, Anna Kissing, Loretta Lynn, Alta, Bev, Becky Rish and our volunteers of the month – The Lions Club. Special thanks to the family of Bonnie Frater for the generous donation to our S.O.U.P. Kitchen. A total of 822 meals were served in the month of August.

Our mission statement: To provide a safe, clean, uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship.

Our vision: Reserving food resources to support a hunger-free community.