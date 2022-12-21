S.O.U.P. to serve 3 days in December

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving only three days in December due to a scheduling conflict.

The days and the menu are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – chicken noodle soup, chips, peaches and a dessert.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – beef vegetable soup, bread and butter, fruit cup, dessert.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – chili, Fritos, mixed fruit, dessert.

As there is no full crew available, meals will be packed for carry out only at from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

The next full week of meals will be served Jan. 23-27, 2023.

A list of service groups that have volunteered in past years as servers is being posted so that any organization that may need to withdraw or make changes may do so by contacting Kathy Hilty at 567-674-8749.

January – First Methodist Church

February – Kenton Rotary

March – Immaculate Conception Church ladies

April – Hardin County Democrats

May – Women of the Moose

June – Hardin Memorial Hospital

July – Liberty Bank

August – Kenton Lions

September – Our Saviors Lutheran Church

October – Hardin County Bar Association

November and December are both open for new volunteers.

Hardin County S.O.U.P. would like to thank Liberty National Bank and the United Methodist Women for their generous donations and to all the many folks bringing in food and supply donations. Donations are always appreciated.