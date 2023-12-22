S.O.U.P. to serve Christmas week meals

The S.O.U.P. kitchen will be serving meals Christmas week, starting with a Christmas dinner on Sunday, Dec. 24.

S.O.U.P. is partnering with its meal site sponsor, First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton. to serve a Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The dinner will consist of pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, dessert and Christmas cookies.

The menu for the remainder of the week is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – chili, a sandwich, chips and dessert.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – chicken noodle soup, a sandwich, crackers and dessert.

Thursday, Dec. 28 – vegetable soup, a sandwich, crackers and dessert.

Friday, Dec. 28 – smorgasbord

Thank you to Sandy Pinny, Anna Kissling Josettte McCurry, Larry Gossard, LaVerne Weaver and the Painter Creek Grange. S.O.U.P. served a three-day total of 528 meals in November.

S.O.U.P. mission statement is: To provide a safe, clean, uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship. Vision: Preserving food resources to support a hunger-free community.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the S.O.U.P. kitchen staff and the board.