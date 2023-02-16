S.O.U.P. to serve final meals at the Coterie

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals Feb. 20-24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday – grilled cheese, tomato or chicken noodle soup, mixed fruit and tossed salad

Tuesday – chicken pot pie, and pdding

Wednesday – pork tenderloin boasted potatoes, peas and applesauce

Thursday – hamburger, french fries, cole slaw and fruit Jell-O.

Friday – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

Bread, dessert and beverages will be served with every meal.

This will be the last month to serve the S.O.U.P. Kitchen at the Coterie. The new headquarters will be at the First Christian Church on North Main Street.

People will find ample parking and handicapped accessibility at the new site.

“We appreciate all of you that have supported us in the past, even though seeking parking was difficult. We also like to thank the Women of the Moose, Our Saviors Women of ECLA, Ladies of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Knit Wits, and a very special thanks to Janice Legge and Linda Vandyck for their generous donation from the Hepburn United Methodist Church,” said the S.O.U.P. organizers

S.O.U.P. served 520 meals for the month of January. An anonymous “special angel” has been picking up 25 to go meals every day and delivering them to the residents at Hardin Crest.

St. Anthony’s will continue to have their items available during S.O.U.P. Week.