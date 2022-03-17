S.O.U.P. to serve meals next week in Kenton

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals March 21-25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

The menu is as follows:

Monday, March 21: – sloppy joes, french fries, corn, bananas/sauce

Tuesday, March 22 – ham loaf, seasoned potatoes and broccoli/carrot/cauliflower medley

Wednesday, March 23 – chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and fruited Jell-O.

Thursday, March 24 – pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, and baked beans

Friday, March 25 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

Bread and butter, dessert and beverage will be served with every meal, and menu is subject to change.

The S.O.U.P. kitchen is open to everyone, from businesses and employees around the square, to senior citizens and the Hardin County Council on Aging.

“We welcome everyone to warm delicious meals the last full week of every month,” said S.O.U.P. organizers

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to Pam Miller, 605 W. North St., Kenton.

The ladies of Immaculate Catholic Church also will have their clothing and accessories for distribution the same week at the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton.