S.O.U.P. to serve meals Oct. 24-28 at the Coterie

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals Oct. 24-28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday – chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, tossed salad and peaches.

Tuesday – ham, green beans and potatoes, cole slaw and mixed fruit.

Wednesday – spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and fruit Jell-O.

Thursday – Beef Manhattan, mashed potatoes, peas, salad and applesauce,

Friday – smorgasbord or cook’s choice.

Bread and butter, dessert and beverage will be served with every meal, and the menu is subject to change.

The kitchen staff would like to thank the following for the many donations these past few months:

Sharon Sams, corn; David Fitzgerald, fresh tomatoes; Mary Roby, marinara miscellaneous assortment; Shanna M, vegetables; Bev K., cereal and miscellaneous items; Eve Johnson Timmons, tomatoes and peppers; Sheila and Randy Fink, canned items/beans; B.J. Hall, canned items; Sharon Hord, vegetables; Dee Kinnear and Mike Wilson, bottled water and Halloween candy; Deb Howe, canned goods, pastas.

Also thanked were all who asked to be anonymous and others who made donations but the staff may not have gotten your name.

A total of 575 individuals were served for the month of September.

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to: Pam Miller, 605 W. North Street, Kenton.

The ladies of Immaculate Catholic Church will be open the whole week in the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton with plenty of clothing and toiletries.