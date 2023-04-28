school lunch menus

(all include milk)

Ada

Monday – Bosco cheese stick with marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit.

Tuesday – soft taco, taco chips, lettuce, cheese and salsa, steamed or fresh carrots, fruit.

Wednesday – french toast with syrup, hash brown potatoes, sausage links, fruit.

Thursday – hot dog or coney dog, baked beans, fruit.

Friday – sloppy joe sandwich, fun size Frito, fresh or steamed veggies, fruit.

Hardin Northern

Monday – popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit.

Tuesday – cheese bread, soup, fruit.

Wednesday – Bosco sticks with pizza sauce, broccoli cheddar bites, fruit.

Thursday – mac and cheese, breadstick, baked beans, fruit.

Friday – BBQ pork/rib, green beans, carrots, fruit.

Kenton

Monday – breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, veggie bag/cooked carrots, red seedless grapes.

Tuesday – Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, side salad/peas, pineapple chunks.

Wednesday – popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/corn, applesauce cup, dinner roll, margarine.

Thursday – rotini pasta and beef, veggie bag/green beans, orange wedges, breadsticks.

Friday – hot dog on bun, veggie bag/baked beans, frozen fruit cup.

Ridgemont

Monday – ham and cheese sandwich, cheesy potatoes, applesauce, cookie.

Tuesday – cook’s choice, baked beans, pears, pudding.

Wednesday – pizza choice, pizza sauce, California mix veggies, apple/sherbet.

Thursday – spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, peaches.

Friday – chicken nuggets, green beans, corn bread with butter, mixed fruit.

Riverdale

Monday – fish sticks with bread or chicken patty on a bun, glazed carrots, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, applesauce/pears/pineapple.

Tuesday – soft tacos or chicken nuggets with bread, refried beans, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, peaches/applesauce/fruit cocktail.

Wednesday – cheese or pepperoni pizza, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, applesauce/pears/pineapple.

Thursday – salisbury steak or corn dog nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, pears/peaches/fruit cocktail.

Friday – popcorn chicken with bread or meatball hoagie, steamed broccoli, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, applesauce/pears/pineapple.

Upper Scioto Valley

Monday – spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, applesauce cup, garlic bread.

Tuesday – beef nachos, corn, black beans, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday – pepperoni calzone, salad, baby carrots, baked apples, cookie (HS).

Thursday – chicken tender wrap, seasoned fries, strawberry cup.

Friday – hot dog with cheese and coney, baked beans, mixed vegetables, apple slices.