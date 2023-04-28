school lunch menus Posted on April 28, 2023 0 (all include milk) Ada Monday – Bosco cheese stick with marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit. Tuesday – soft taco, taco chips, lettuce, cheese and salsa, steamed or fresh carrots, fruit. Wednesday – french toast with syrup, hash brown potatoes, sausage links, fruit. Thursday – hot dog or coney dog, baked beans, fruit. Friday – sloppy joe sandwich, fun size Frito, fresh or steamed veggies, fruit. Hardin Northern Monday – popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit. Tuesday – cheese bread, soup, fruit. Wednesday – Bosco sticks with pizza sauce, broccoli cheddar bites, fruit. Thursday – mac and cheese, breadstick, baked beans, fruit. Friday – BBQ pork/rib, green beans, carrots, fruit. Kenton Monday – breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, veggie bag/cooked carrots, red seedless grapes. Tuesday – Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, side salad/peas, pineapple chunks. Wednesday – popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/corn, applesauce cup, dinner roll, margarine. Thursday – rotini pasta and beef, veggie bag/green beans, orange wedges, breadsticks. Friday – hot dog on bun, veggie bag/baked beans, frozen fruit cup. Ridgemont Monday – ham and cheese sandwich, cheesy potatoes, applesauce, cookie. Tuesday – cook’s choice, baked beans, pears, pudding. Wednesday – pizza choice, pizza sauce, California mix veggies, apple/sherbet. Thursday – spaghetti, salad with dressing, garlic toast, peaches. Friday – chicken nuggets, green beans, corn bread with butter, mixed fruit. Riverdale Monday – fish sticks with bread or chicken patty on a bun, glazed carrots, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, applesauce/pears/pineapple. Tuesday – soft tacos or chicken nuggets with bread, refried beans, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, peaches/applesauce/fruit cocktail. Wednesday – cheese or pepperoni pizza, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, applesauce/pears/pineapple. Thursday – salisbury steak or corn dog nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, pears/peaches/fruit cocktail. Friday – popcorn chicken with bread or meatball hoagie, steamed broccoli, carrots/broccoli/cucumbers, applesauce/pears/pineapple. Upper Scioto Valley Monday – spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, applesauce cup, garlic bread. Tuesday – beef nachos, corn, black beans, mandarin oranges. Wednesday – pepperoni calzone, salad, baby carrots, baked apples, cookie (HS). Thursday – chicken tender wrap, seasoned fries, strawberry cup. Friday – hot dog with cheese and coney, baked beans, mixed vegetables, apple slices.