school menus Posted on August 21, 2021 (all include milk/juice) Ada Monday – cheeseburger (K-8), bacon cheeseburger (9-12), with pickles, steamed green beans, fruit. Tuesday – french toast with syrup, hash brown potatoes, sausage links, fruit. Wednesday – grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup with crackers, fruit. Thursday – regular or spicy breaded chicken sandwich, steamed carrots, fruit. Friday – cheese or pepperoni pizza, assorted veggies, fruit. Hardin Northern Monday – chicken patty sandwich, peas, mixed fruit. Tuesday – french toast sticks, sausage links, hash browns, blueberries. Wednesday – pepperoni jammers with pizza sauce, broccoli/carrots, pears. Thursday – salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roll, strawberries. Friday – grilled chicken sandwich, baked beans, pears. Kenton Elementary School Monday – chicken tenders and waffles, baby carrots/veggie slushie, diced pears. Tuesday – cheese or pepperoni pizza, corn/veggie bag, cherry blue raspberry frozen juice. Wednesday – taco in a bag, side salad/taco fiesta beans, orange wedges. Thursday – shredded chicken sandwich, veggie bag/green beans, diced peaches. Friday Wildcat cheeseburger, french fries/baby carrots, red seedless grapes. Middle School Monday – salisbury steak, popcorn chicken salad or specialty pizza; mashed potatoes, veggie bag or side salad; orange wedges. Tuesday – taco beef with Tostito Scoops, specialty pizza or spicy chicken salad; side salad/taco fiesta beans; diced pears. Wednesday – cheese pizza, sloppy joe sandwich or popcorn chicken salad; corn, side salad or veggie bag; cherry blue raspberry frozen juice. Thursday – shredded chicken sandwich, spicy chicken salad or specialty pizza; side salad, veggie bag or green beans; diced peaches. Friday – specialty pizza, Wildcat cheeseburger, spicy chicken salad; veggie bag, french fries, side salad; red seedless grapes. Ridgemont Monday – egg omelet, tater tots, biscuit with butter, baked apples. Tuesday – corn dog, baked beans, sweet fries, pineapple. Wednesday – pepperoni ripper, corn, orange, Sidekick. Thursday – sub sandwich, carrots/celery, baked chips, pears. Friday – cook's choice, salad with dressing, mixed fruit, cookie. Upper Scioto Valley Monday – chicken chunks, mashed potatoes, carrots/-celery, sorbet, dinner roll. Tuesday – spaghetti with sauce, meatballs or string cheese, green beans, apple slices, garlic toast. Wednesday – beef soft taco, corn, refried beans, Fritos, applesauce, cookie (HS). Thursday – chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, broccoli, banana. Friday – orange chicken, rice, steamed carrots, pineapple, fortune cookie.