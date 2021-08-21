Home Local News school menus

school menus

Posted on August 21, 2021
(all include milk/juice)

Ada

Monday – cheeseburger (K-8), bacon cheeseburger (9-12), with pickles, steamed green beans, fruit.

Tuesday – french toast with syrup, hash brown potatoes, sausage links, fruit.

Wednesday – grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup with crackers, fruit.

Thursday – regular or spicy breaded chicken sandwich, steamed carrots, fruit.

Friday – cheese or pepperoni pizza, assorted veggies, fruit.

Hardin Northern

Monday – chicken patty sandwich, peas, mixed fruit.

Tuesday – french toast sticks, sausage links, hash browns, blueberries.

Wednesday – pepperoni jammers with pizza sauce, broccoli/carrots, pears.

Thursday – salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roll, strawberries.

Friday – grilled chicken sandwich, baked  beans, pears.

Kenton

Elementary School

Monday – chicken tenders and waffles, baby carrots/veggie slushie, diced pears.

Tuesday – cheese or pepperoni pizza, corn/veggie bag, cherry blue raspberry frozen juice.

Wednesday – taco in a bag, side salad/taco fiesta beans, orange wedges.

Thursday – shredded chicken sandwich, veggie bag/green beans, diced peaches.

Friday  Wildcat cheeseburger, french fries/baby carrots, red seedless grapes.

Middle School

Monday – salisbury steak, popcorn chicken salad or specialty pizza; mashed potatoes, veggie bag or side salad; orange wedges.

Tuesday – taco beef with Tostito Scoops, specialty pizza or spicy chicken salad; side salad/taco fiesta beans; diced pears.

Wednesday – cheese pizza, sloppy joe sandwich or popcorn chicken salad; corn, side salad or veggie bag; cherry blue raspberry frozen juice.

Thursday – shredded chicken sandwich, spicy chicken salad or specialty pizza; side salad, veggie bag or green beans; diced peaches.

Friday – specialty pizza, Wildcat cheeseburger, spicy chicken salad; veggie bag, french fries, side salad; red seedless grapes.

Ridgemont

Monday – egg omelet, tater tots, biscuit with butter, baked apples.

Tuesday – corn dog, baked beans, sweet fries, pineapple.

Wednesday – pepperoni ripper, corn, orange, Sidekick.

Thursday – sub sandwich, carrots/celery, baked chips, pears.

Friday – cook’s choice, salad with dressing, mixed fruit, cookie.

Upper Scioto Valley

Monday – chicken chunks, mashed potatoes, carrots/-celery, sorbet, dinner roll.

Tuesday – spaghetti with sauce, meatballs or string cheese, green beans, apple slices, garlic toast.

Wednesday – beef soft taco, corn, refried beans, Fritos, applesauce, cookie (HS).

Thursday – chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, broccoli, banana.

Friday – orange chicken, rice, steamed carrots, pineapple, fortune cookie.

 


