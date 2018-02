Justin Hord, a ninth-grader at Hardin Northern High School, shares his science fair project with judges Travis Rettig and Nancy Souder on Friday.

Hord’s project compared how long it took for solutions such as Coke, apple juice, milk and water to remove the coloring on Skittles candy.

About 180 projects from students in grades 5-10 were presented to the judges for consideration.

Times photo/Dan Robinson