Socks, slippers collected for needy on Santa’s train

Hardin County Business and Professional Women’s Club is collecting socks and slippers for Hardin County needy students on Santa’s train at Home Savings and Loan in Kenton.

This is a combined effort with Kenton-Hardin Co. Soroptimist International, Kappa Chapter (Hardin and Wyandot Counties) of Delta Kappa Gamma International, Hardin County Retired Teachers Association, as well as public donors.

The items will be taken to Helping Hands on Dec. 12 in order to get gift packages ready for their clients.

Whether it is a pair of socks/slippers or a package of 10 pairs of socks, it is greatly appreciated. The students want to feel accepted and happy among their peers and just a pair of socks can give that acceptance.

The organizations appreciate Home Savings and Loan for graciously accepting this duty to be the ideal spot for collection.