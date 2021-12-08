Spreading joy

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Trace Watkins (left) belts out “Joy to the World” as Remmi King, Haylee Yoder and Dawson Hunsicker sing along during the Kenton First Methodist Preschool’s presentation for the Hardin County Homemakers’ Christmas program on Tuesday at the church. The three-year-olds performed at the morning session and the four-year-olds entertained the ladies in the afternoon.

Times photo/Dan Robinson