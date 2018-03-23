St. John’s Evangelical to put on Passion play

St. John’s Evangelical Church, 211 E. Carrol St., Kenton will be presenting its annual portrayal of “The Passion of Christ” at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, March 29 and 30.

The play is a portrayal of the last week of Christ’s life on Earth.

It brings to light the emotions of betrayal and abandonment that Christ experienced, as well as the agony and suffering that Christ endured at the time of his death.

The performances are free and open to the public.

A free will offering will be taken to benefit local charities.