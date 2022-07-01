Strong fiscal year allows Hardin Northern to set aside project funds

By OLIVIA HATTERY

DOLA — A strong fiscal year will help the Hardin Northern Board of Education fund two projects.

Treasurer Brennon Hattery reported at Wednesday’s board meeting that the district had a $1.1 million surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

He received board approval to transfer $900,000 to its permanent improvement fund to pay for the new school bus garage and upgrades to the football field.

Hattery said architects are still in the design phase for the bus garage.

Elementary principal Brett Halsey reported on improvements to spring state test results. The district improved four points on the performance index to 96.51.

“This is our highest PI since I have been here,” he said in his report.

“We also hit 5 indicators which is scoring above 80% in 5 subject areas with 2 others less than 4 percentage points away,” Halsey said. HN hit 80% in ELA (English and Language Arts) for grades 3 and 4; Math, grades 3 and 4 and grade 5 in Science.

Hardin Northern is one of the only schools in the area consistently improving and doing well after COVID, he said.

High school principal Andrew Cano gave a report which showed a summary of school disciplinary acts from the last six years. He said disciplinary actions have decreased in number and severity over time as the students have grown and learned acceptable behavior.

Superintendent Jeff Price summarized the school’s overall progress, with a new focus on training for internal and external communication improvements.

Also at the meeting the board:

– Approved Amanda Hullinger as elementary secretary for the 2022-2023 school year.

– Approved the following supplemental positions for the 2022-2023 school year: Joe Foster – History Brigade and Student Government advisor, Brady Mast – athletic director, Brian Reeves – winter assistant athletic director, Patricia Danz – 7th Grade volleyball coach, Erika Uitto – assistant varsity volleyball coach and Rylie Bame – volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach.

– Approved up to 60 additional hours for Jodi Thiel for social media relations for the district for months June and July.