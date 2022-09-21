Sumner rewriting Ada’s history books in real-time

By SEAN BLEVINS

Times sports editor

ADA — Success is a lifestyle for three-sport standout Courtney Sumner. The Ada High School senior is as ambitious and adventurous as they come on and off the court.

There figures to be few Ada sporting records that will stand by the time Sumner graduates. She is etching her name into the school’s record books in real-time as she now owns the volleyball program’s career digs record. On the basketball court, she is 366 points away from tying the career record, which she expects to surpass as she had 402 a year ago. She was a Northwest Conference champion long jumper as a sophomore.

Sumner’s prep volleyball career has come full circle. She played the libero position for her club team in fifth grade, but didn’t return to that role until this season. She was a right-side hitter in her sophomore year and played outside hitter last year.

Record-setter

Courtney Sumner’s work ethic is second to none. Her competitive spirit has put her in position to hold numerous Ada program records in volleyball, basketball and track.

“I always knew she was one of our best defensive players with her hustle, even early on as a fifth grader she was hitting the floor,” Ada volleyball coach Kyleigh Woodruff said about Sumner, who has played varsity all four years for her.

The switch back to libero happened because Woodruff believed it was the next necessary step in Sumner’s growth as a leader. That decision paid immediate dividends. The Bulldogs have already more than tripled last year’s win total. Earlier this season, Sumner broke the program record with 42 digs in a game, then followed it up with a 47-dig performance less than a week later. She is sitting at 407 career digs after Tuesday’s match.

“No matter where the ball goes, I’m confident that I can get there,” Sumner said. She regularly ends up with floor burns because of her willingness to lay out for anything.

Woodruff said Sumner’s ability to read the floor sets her apart from everyone else. She brings an unmatched energy and drive. She was an honorable mention all-conference last year and will likely be receiving more prestigious honors this year with the season she is having.

Volleyball holds a special place in Sumner’s heart — but her mind is set on playing basketball at the next level — preferably for a school close to home.

Sumner is great at volleyball, but she said her true love is hooping. She just needs 367 points to eclipse Morgan Dumbaugh’s mark of 1,367.

Her former coach at Ada for the last three years, Morgan Bass, said Sumner was the best ball handler in the girls basketball program from day one. She has been the best shooter and the best scorer on the team since she was a freshman and she has worked tirelessly to hone that craft.

“She’s always been such a competitor and we have seen that competitiveness grow stronger by the year,” Bass said. “We talked constantly about using her small frame to her advantage. Because of her quickness, she can easily skim through defenders.”

Bass said Sumner’s combination of size and speed is part of what makes her such a force on both ends. She is adept at getting steals and can score from anywhere. The shifty point guard earned second-team all-conference and second-team all-district eight honors as a junior. She was an honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and sophomore.

Sumner will have a little more responsibility on her plate as a senior leader under new coach Zach Ricker.

He said he has tasked Sumner with getting her teammates more involved since everyone knows she can score. She had quite a busy, but productive summer competing in tournaments for Ada and for her Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team, the Dayton Lady Hoopstars.

Basketball and volleyball aren’t the only sports she wants to break records in. Sumner said she is looking forward to the spring track season because she is only five inches away from having the school’s long jump record.

She added that she thinks the 4×4 relay team has a great chance of going to state and shattering the school record time, which they are three seconds away from doing. Sumner has received some track interest from area colleges, but she has made it clear that she prioritizes playing college basketball.

Although her life revolves around sports year-round, she is much more than an athlete. With her 4.0 grade point average, Sumner is one of nine Ada students in line to take valedictorian honors. She recalls a lot of late nights over the past few years doing homework past midnight after not getting home from sporting events or practices until then. She made sure to get everything done and done correctly despite having minimal free time.

Sumner said she wants to be an elementary school teacher after her playing days, so she will major in early childhood education in college.

She is as goal-oriented of a high schooler as you will find. The fire lit underneath her will only grow hotter. She will run through anything on her way to greatness. She will be a student of the game forever. She is one of the most accomplished people to ever go to Ada and her story is still being written.