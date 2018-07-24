Sunflower fields

Kellogg Farms set aside three fields where it planted sunflowers this spring. The flowers are in full bloom and have become a popular stop for area visitors at the corner of County Road 175 and Township Road 50, southwest of Forest.

Owner Bill Kellogg said he has no plans to harvest the seeds this fall. “We planted them to build goodwill between the agricultural community and the non-agricultural community,” he said. “We hope it will make people smile.”

Kellogg said he hopes the sunflower patches will seed themselves to reappear next year.

Times photo/Dan Robinson