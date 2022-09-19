Team building at Hardin Northern

Hardin Northern fifth graders worked on team building, communication, problem-solving and learning from their failures in a difficult task from Mrs. Ruhlen, HN’s Social-Emotional Learning Director. While standing on their large piece of paper, students had to flip it over without their feet/arms touching the gym floor or ripping the paper. The large paper needed to stay in one piece and be laying flat with all team members standing with 2 feet on it in order to accomplish the task successfully. Students discussed “famous failures” and how those individuals had a growth mindset, perseverance and determination to become successful.