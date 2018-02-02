Thefts net community control for Kenton man

A Kenton man was placed on community control for five years after he pleaded guilty to theft charges in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, Charles Bradley Adkins, 726 Tracy St., Kenton, was charged with three counts of petty theft and one charge of theft from a person in a protected class.

Judge Scott Barrett sentenced Adkins to five years of community control and 60 days of local incarceration. Barrett fined Adkins a total of $500 and ordered he pay restitution of $6.63 to Bethany Broseke; $600 to Cherry Berry; $670 to Jeffrey Berry and $400 to Augusta Cramer.

In another recent case, Salena L. Adams, 813 King St., Kenton, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted theft. Barrett sentenced her to five years of community control and fined her $100. She is to pay restitution of $1,445 to Matti Marling and have no contact with Robert Cummins.

By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer